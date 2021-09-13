Iran hands over 315 Pakistani deportees to FIA at Chagai

CHAGAI: Iran authorities at the Chagai border have on Monday handed over at least 315 Pakistani deportees to Federal Investigation Agency for investigation on their illegal movement across the border, ARY News reported.

In the changing of hands of the detained deportees, who trespassed into Iran via the border, at least two turned up Covid positive while being turned over today to Pakistan after their tests were conducted, confirmed FIA.

The Covid positive detainees shall be quarantined until they are negative again, said the focal person overseeing the deportations.

Police register FIR against attack on AIG Motorway Police in Rawalpindi

Separately on the crime scene from the past week events, police registered an FIR against an attack on the vehicle of the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Motorway Police Sajjad Afzal that saw him receiving bullet wounds as his brother died in the incident.

The case was registered at Naseerabad police station under charges of murder and attempt to murder, however, the sources said that the clauses of terrorism were not added in the FIR.

The case was filed on the complaint of the injured AIG Motorway Police.