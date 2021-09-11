Police register FIR against attack on AIG Motorway Police in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Police on Saturday registered an FIR against an attack on the vehicle of the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Motorway Police Sajjad Afzal that saw him receiving bullet wounds as his brother died in the incident, ARY NEWS reported.

The case was registered at Naseerabad police station under charges of murder and attempt to murder, however, the sources said that the clauses of terrorism were not added in the FIR.

The case was filed on the complaint of the injured AIG Motorway Police.

Police on Friday announced to arrest four suspects allegedly involved in opening fire on the vehicle of AIG Motorway Police besides also recovering the vehicle used in the attack.

Four suspects who allegedly opened fire on the vehicle have also been arrested along with the recovery of weapons from their possession.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Motorway Police Sajjad Afzal Afridi sustained injuries while his brother died in a firing incident at Fateh Jang interchange in Rawalpindi on Friday.

According to police, unidentified men opened fire on the vehicle of AIG Motorway police, injuring Sajjad Afzal Afridi and his brother Noman Afzal as the latter succumbed to his injuries.

The police said that the incident occurred within the remits of Naseerabad police station and armed men from a suspicious vehicle that followed IG Motorway opened fire on his vehicle.

The AIG received two bullets and is currently being treated for his wounds, they said.