FIA arrests man for impersonating PM Shehbaz Sharif on Twitter

Peshawar: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a man for impersonating Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Twitter and spreading misinformation, ARY News reported.

According to details, the person with the Twitter handle @RameezRajaLive has been apprehended for impersonating PM Shehbaz Sharif on Twitter. PM’s focal person for Digital Media Abubakar Umer announced the arrest on his Twitter account.

He wrote, ‘Person behind this account (RameezRajaLive) has been traced & apprehended for impersonating the PM & misleading the people.’

Dissent is welcome. Disinformation is not. Person behind this account (RameezRajaLive) has been traced & apprehended for impersonating the PM & misleading the people. He confessed it and a case u/s 16, PECA 2016 r/w 419, 505 PPC has been registered. Law to take its course. pic.twitter.com/7XgPtG52Ol — Abubakar Umer (@abubakarumer) May 23, 2022

According to Abubakar, the accused has confessed, and a case u/s 16, PECA 2016 r/w 419, 505 PPC has been registered against him.

The PM’s focal person added, ‘Dissent is welcome. Disinformation is not.’

‘Law to take its course,’ he added.

Some days back, the FIA had also arrested some individuals for operating fake accounts of Army officials such as Major General Faisal Mushtaq and Major General Asghar. The account gave an impression that the Army officials were supporting a particular political party.

