PM Shehbaz Sharif says ‘nation will not forgive Imran Khan’

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the nation will not forgive Imran Khan Niazi for bringing disasters to the country, ARY News reported on Sunday.

While addressing a press conference in Lahore today, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that Imran Khan’s Naya Pakistan narrative has destroyed the Pakistani society and everyone is ashamed of his abusive words.

“Those who had made tall claims of Naya Pakistan have also destroyed the Purana Pakistan. Imran Niazi has done nothing for the nationals during his 3.5-year tenure.”

“Imran Niazi had remained busy sending his political opponents to jails instead of focusing on the development projects. False promises had been made for constructing 10 million houses and creating 5 million jobs.”

“Due to his scurrilous tone, educated people left the country who had arrived in Pakistan from the foreign countries. Tell me only one thing which gives relief to the nation [during the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf].”

PM Sharif announced that decisions have been taken for Lahore’s Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute as massive losses were resulted to the hospital due to wrong policies. The board of governors of the hospital has been restored and 50 per cent patients will get free medical facilities.

He announced that a world-class nursing university will be established within one year. He alleged that the PTI government had terminated the eligible persons just because they were brought forward by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

“The Rs30 billion project was destroyed and the corruption allegations were proved false.”

He said that the PTI chairman wants civil war in the country and he will be held accountable before the nation soon.

