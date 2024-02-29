FIA arrests man ‘involved’ in Hawala-Hundi

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a man allegedly involved in Hawala-Hundi and selling smuggled mobile phones in Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the arrested accused is running a Hawala-Hundi and mobile phone smuggling network along with his accomplices based in Dubai.

FIA in an operation conducted at Star City Mobile Mall also seized smuggled mobile phones and accessories from the accused named Umair Jaffer. Foreign currency has also been recovered from the arrested accused possession.

The FIA sources said that records related to telegraphic transfer were also recovered from the accused.

A case has been registered against the suspect in the anti-corruption circle. The FIA said that raids are being conducted for the arrest of other suspects.

Earlier on December 2, the FIA conducted an operation and arrested the leader of the gang involved in illegal currency exchange and Hawala Hundi business.

The FIA spokesperson stated that the main leader of the gang, Noor Muhammad, was arrested from Karachi’s Garden East Area, allegedly involved in an illegal currency exchange business.