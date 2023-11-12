32.9 C
FIA arrests passenger for travelling on fake documents to Italy

SIALKOT: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration arrested a passenger at Karachi airport over fake travel documents, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the FIA, the accused Musharraf Iqbal, a resident of Bakhar, Punjab, was flying to Italy on a fake Italian card via flight no. EA-610.

During checking at the immigration counter of FIA, the Italian Resident Card of Musharraf proved fake, which he confessed to having received from an agent after paying Rs3 million.

In another action, FIA immigration officials arrested a passenger named Sajjad Ali from Karachi Airport, who was travelling on a Brazilian passport.

The passenger had reached Karachi from Brazil by flight number QR610 carrying a fake Brazilian passport. The accused has been handed over to FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Karachi for further investigation.

