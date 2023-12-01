FIA arrests passenger from Sialkot airport for traveling on fake visa

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration arrested an individual who allegedly attempted to travel abroad on fake documents from Sialkot airport, ARY News reported on Friday.

The investigation revealed that the passenger, named Ahsan Ali, based in Jalalpur Jattan, Gujrat, obtained the fake Italian visa from the agent for Rs 1.2 million.

The accused has been transferred to Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Gujrat for further identification of the agent.

Last month, the FIA Immigration wing successfully apprehended an individual traveling on counterfeit documents.

According to the details, the arrested individual was identified as – Saddam Hussain – who traveled to Pakistan using a fake Pakistani passport.

The accused allegedly handed over more than Rs 2.5 million to different agents for the purpose of creating counterfeit documents in order to travel from Libya to Italy.

The arrested individual revealed that he obtained the fake passport from a Pakistani agent residing in Libya.

Meanwhile, FIA officials transferred the accused to FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Gujranwala for further investigation.