FIA arrests pseudo PM House officer in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) ​​Anti-Corruption Cell has arrested a man accused of taking money from people by posing as a fake officer of the Prime Minister’s House.

According to the FIA, counterfeiter Mustafa Ansari used to rob people by showing himself as a fake section officer deputed at the Prime Minister’s House.

The accused was also the self-proclaimed chairman of the fake party National Peace Council for Inter-Fifth Harmony Pakistan He has also committed fraud in giving office to Pakistan.

According to the FIA, the accused Mustafa Ansari used to take money from the people and issue fake NOCs of green number plates for vehicles on fake letter pads. Official documents have been recovered from the custody of the pseudo officer.

FIA officials told the media that the accused had set up a fake website of the National Peace Council which has been blocked by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) while a party registered in the name of the National Peace Council has also been canceled by the Election Commission.

Officials further said that the accused swindled money from more than 300,000 people in the name of the party. A case has been registered against the suspect and further investigation has been started.

