Pseudo policeman arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: City’s Eidgah police on Saturday rounded up a pseudo policeman, who was standing near Girls’ college located at Chand Bibi Road, ARY News reported.

As per details, Karachi’s Eidgah area police in an action at Chand Bibi Road arrested a person who was pretending to be a policeman near the Girls’ college.

The police said that the arrested was waiting near Girls’ college in police uniform, a case has been registered against the pseudo cop.

Read more: ‘Fake cop’ caught by traffic warden in Gujranwala

Earlier this year, the officials of Model Town police station arrested a ‘fake enforcement inspector’ who was receiving fines from shopkeepers over violations of the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Lahore.

A ‘fake enforcement officer’ was arrested in Lahore by Model Town Division from Link Road, Superintendent Police (SP) Model Town had told media.

He had said that the fake inspector was identified as Mudassir who used to threaten shopkeepers by sealing their shops and other means for receiving fines over the violation of the coronavirus SOPs.