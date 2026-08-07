FIA arrests three Customs officers in Rs5mn bribery case

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a Pakistan Customs superintendent and two inspectors for allegedly demanding a bribe from a complainant in exchange for providing undue favour in a pending customs criminal case.

According to an FIA official, the suspects initially demanded Rs5 million, which was later negotiated down to Rs2.5 million. They allegedly threatened to implicate the complainant’s family members and associates in the case if the bribe was not paid.

After obtaining approval from the competent authority and completing legal formalities, the FIA’s Anti-Corruption Circle Islamabad conducted a trap raid at a cafe in Sector I-8 under the supervision of a judicial magistrate.

During the operation, one Customs inspector was allegedly caught red-handed while receiving Rs500,000 as the first instalment of the demanded bribe. The marked currency was recovered from his possession in the presence of the judicial magistrate, and his mobile phone was seized for forensic examination.

The FIA said a preliminary forensic analysis of the mobile phone revealed voice chats that allegedly indicated a conspiracy to extort money from the complainant and harass his family.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 161 and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947.

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The arrested inspector was produced before a court, which granted the FIA a five-day physical remand. Acting on information obtained during the investigation, the agency later arrested the Customs superintendent and another inspector allegedly involved in the case.

The FIA said it maintains a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and will continue taking strict legal action against public officials involved in bribery and abuse of authority. Further investigation is underway, the statement added.