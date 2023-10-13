FIA arrests three fraudsters from Sialkot Airport

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration on Friday arrested three travelers in an operation conducted at Sialkot International Airport, ARY News reported.

The suspects – identified as Hasan Mehmood, Abu Sufyan, and Rizwan Ali – allegedly possessed counterfeit documents and were involved in visa fraud.

According to FIA spokesperson, Hasan Mehmood, and Abu Sufyan were taken into custody after the fake stamp was found on their passports, meanwhile Rizwan Ali attempted to travel to Turkey on a counterfeit visa.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects obtained fake stamps and visas from various agents, meanwhile, the FIA officials transferred the arrested accused to FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Gujranwala for further investigation.

Earlier to this incident, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration on Thursday apprehended three individuals in different operations at Sialkot International Airport.

The suspects allegedly involved in human smuggling – identified as Muhammad Altaf, Shahid Javed, and Asif – were arrested at Sialkot Airport.

According to FIA sources, Muhammad Altaf and Shahid Javed were arrested upon their arrival from abroad, while Asif Javed was taken into custody as he was wanted by the Anti-Human Trafficking Cricle, Lahore.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects Muhammad Altaf and Shahid Javed had allegedly entered multiple foreign countries through illegal means and had been residing there without legal documentation for several years.