FIA nabs three suspects from Sialkot airport

SIALKOT: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration on Thursday apprehended three individuals in different operations at Sialkot International Airport, ARY News reported.

The suspects allegedly involved in human smuggling – identified as Muhammad Altaf, Shahid Javed, and Asif – were arrested at Sialkot Airport.

According to FIA sources, Muhammad Altaf and Shahid Javed were arrested upon their arrival from abroad, while Asif Javed was taken into custody as he was wanted by the Anti-Human Trafficking Cricle, Lahore.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects Muhammad Altaf and Shahid Javed had allegedly entered multiple foreign countries through illegal means and had been residing there without legal documentation for several years.

The immigration authorities were also unable to find any travel records for these individuals in the Integrated Border Management System (IBMS).

All three accused have been transferred to the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Gujranwala for further legal proceedings.

Earlier to this incident, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) anti-human smuggling cell apprehended two individuals involved in human smuggling from Lahore.

The suspect, Abdul Shakoor, was found guilty of taking a hefty sum of Rs 3 million from a citizen with the promise to assist them with the counterfeit documents for traveling to the United States.

Meanwhile, another accused, Rashid, took a significant amount of Rs 350,000 for facilitating a person in attempting to reach the UAE.

However, FIA’s timely operation thwarted their attempts to send the intended travelers to their desired foreign destinations.

These individuals were involved in an illicit practice where they took money from citizens without having the necessary travel agent licenses.