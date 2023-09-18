FIA arrests three illegal money changers in Karachi

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested three money changers involved in the illegal business of hundi and hawala from Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the FIA continued its crackdown against illegal money changers and hawala dealers in Karachi.

The FIA Corporate Crime Circle during an action in Karachi’s private shopping mall arrested three accused involved in illegal money-changing business, the Federal Investigation Agency spokesperson said.

The arrested were identified as Abdullah, Siddique and Mubeen. $3,200 and four phones were also recovered from the accused.

Earlier, three Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials encountered fierce resistance and got injured while conducting an operation against the dollar hoarders and illegal money exchange entities.

During these high-stakes operations, Federal Investigation Agency personnel encountered fierce resistance from staff members working for illegal money exchange entities. The clashes resulted in injuries to three Federal Investigation Agency officers who were diligently executing their duties.