FIA officers injured during operation against dollar hoarders

ISLAMABAD: Three Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials encountered fierce resistance and got injured while conducting an operation against the dollar hoarders and illegal money exchange entities, ARY News reported on Monday.

During these high-stakes operations, FIA personnel encountered fierce resistance from staff members working for illegal money exchange entities. The clashes resulted in injuries to three FIA officers who were diligently executing their duties.

In a concerted effort to crack down on illegal dollar hoarding, the Federal Investigation Agency and several other agencies launched a series of operations in the capital city.

In a significant breakthrough, the FIA managed to recover a substantial amount of both local and foreign currencies during the raids, shedding light on the extensive scale of underground financial activities.

Among the notable arrests made by the Federal Investigation Agency was the apprehension of hawala/hundi operatives Sheikh Mureed and Sheikh Ijaz, a father and son duo allegedly deeply involved in facilitating Hawala Hundi transitions.

Furthermore, the Federal Investigation Agency detained seven employees – including the owner – of the illegal money exchange in a raid conducted in Blue area of Islamabad.