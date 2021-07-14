FIA arrests three more suspects in fake CNICs fraud

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested three accused involved in issuance of fake identity cards to foreign nationals, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

FIA’s anti-human trafficking circle has arrested three accused including an employee of the National Database Registration Authority. “Arrested NADRA employee is data entry operator Musa Abbasi,” FIA officials said.

Another accused, Mairaj, is an agent facilitating identity cards for aliens. Third accused, Ameen, was allegedly involved in getting the CNIC in cahoots with NADRA employees, on the basis of fake documents, FIA officials said.

“Arrested agent had demanded 30,000 rupees as gratification money from Ameen,” according to officials.

The investigation officer of the FIA earlier said that two more employees of the NADRA have been arrested on charges of issuing fake computerised national identity cards (CNICs) to national and foreign citizens.

The intelligence agency’s anti-human trafficking circle made 10 arrests in two cases related to the fake CNICs scandal. The FIA investigation officer has made two more arrests, whereas, the total number of arrested men in such cases has risen to 13.

The arrested officials include two assistant directors of NADRA and a superintendent, an agent, six Afghan citizens who were allegedly involved in getting the CNICs. Moreover, the arrested men also included three persons from the same family.

Those who received Pakistani CNICs through illegal means include Afghans, Bengalis, Burmese and other foreign nationals.

It emerged that some nationals and foreigners had been issued Pakistani CNICs by the NADRA employees after getting bribes of Rs8,000 to Rs200,000, whereas, some nationals managed to get CNICs with fake names alongside their original national identity cards.

Moreover, Al-Qaeda, Baloch and Sindhi nationalists had also gotten fake Pakistani CNICs from the NADRA officials.