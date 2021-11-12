FIA arrests two men involved in activating SIMs via fake fingerprints

FAISALABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday claimed to have arrested two men allegedly involved in activating mobile SIMs using fake fingerprints.

According to details, the FIA team carried out a raid in Faisalabad’s Bakhar and arrested two accused allegedly involved in activating SIMs through illegal means. The sims were being used in illegal activities.

The FIA raiding team said that they have recovered over 6,000 silicone-made fingerprints, seven thousand illegally activated sims, 19 biometric devices, printers and mobile phones from the custody of the arrested.

In a similar action in July last year, cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency busted a gang allegedly involved in selling SIMs activated through illegal biometric machines from Lahore.

The FIA team arrested young boys and owners and employees of the franchise of a private mobile company for their alleged role in the entire scam from Shahdara area of the city.

Read More: FIA arrests gang using fake silicone thumbs for cybercrimes

The franchise owner used young boys for selling SIMs activated through illegal means.

The FIA team recovered internet devices, SIMs, mobile phones and laptops from their possession. A case was also registered against them at the cybercrime police station of the agency.

