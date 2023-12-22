FIA arrests two human smugglers from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team on Friday conducted a successful raid in Golra area and nabbed two human smugglers and recovered passports, cash and other items from them, ARY News reported.

In a targeted operation against human smugglers, a dedicated team led by SI Shams Khan, SHO AHTC Rawalpindi, under the guidance of Director Rana Abdul Jabbar and Circle Incharge Kamran Amir Khan, apprehended Saif Ullah and Mirza Zahoor Ahmed from Golra Mor.

The accused, residents of Kharian and Gujrat, were alleged to have extorted Rs.3,400,000 from intending immigrants, promising them overseas employment in Greece.

The raid resulted in the recovery of two passports, suspected fake Greek visas, three mobile phones, and Rs. 500,000 in cash. The arrested individuals now face charges under various sections, and further investigations are underway.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) launched the country’s first Trafficking In Persons (TIP) Hotline for the registration of complaints against human trafficking.

Complaints against human traffickers can be lodged by calling 111-247-786.

This initiative, in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and funded by the Australian High Commission, introduces a national referral mechanism and a Management Information System (MIS) to streamline services for victims of human trafficking.