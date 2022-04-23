FIA bust gang making fake silicone thumbs in DG Khan

RAWALPINDI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday busted a gang involved in making fake silicon thumbs for illegal activities in Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan, ARY News reported.

FIA cyber crime wing in an action in Punjab’s DG Khan busted a gang and recovered more than 3,000 fake silicone thumb impressions, printing devices, laptops and other stuff.

The gang was involved in supplying the fake silicone thumb impressions for the illegal activities, the FIA said and added that further investigation from the group is underway.

Last year, on April 10, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said in a statement that the cybercrime incidents have witnessed a surge during coronavirus pandemic and the criminals have found new ways to loot the masses.

In an alert issued, the agency while detailing the modus operandi of the criminals said that they approach a citizen, asking SMS code from him.

“Basically it’s a WhatsApp verification code,” it said adding that after acquiring it, the criminals approach the victim’s relatives using his ID to demand the transfer of amount through an online cash transfer service.

Around 10 per cent increase is reported in such cases during the past few days since coronavirus gripped the country, the FIA said adding that majority of members operating the gang hail from middle-class families.

