FIA busts gang alleged involved in human trafficking and visa fraud

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested seven suspects in Karachi for allegedly running a long-standing fraud network that promised to send people to Europe in exchange for large sums of amount

Speaking at a press conference, FIA Deputy Director of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell, Muhammad Ajmal, said the seven-member alleged gang was arrested during a raid in the North Nazimabad area of Karachi.

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According to the FIA, the group had been operating under different names and had rented a building to set up an office in the area.

The Deputy Director of FIA said that the suspects allegedly lured victims by offering overseas employment and immigration opportunities, charging between Rs. 0.8 to one million.

He further said that during the operation, hundreds of passports, weapons, police uniforms, and laptop computers had been recovered from the possession of suspects.

The FIA alleges that when victims later demanded their visas or questioned delays, members of the group dressed in police uniforms and threatened them.

Authorities say at least 52 people have so far been identified as victims. According to the FIA, the group had been carrying out the alleged system for the past five years.