FIA offloads three passengers over fake residence cards

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Sunday stopped three passengers at Multan International Airport who allegedly attempted to travel abroad using fake residence cards.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the passengers — identified as Aakash, Shahzaib and Muhammad Shoaib — were attempting to travel to the United Arab Emirates on flight FZ326 when immigration officials intercepted them.

The FIA said the passengers had obtained fake residence cards through agents based in Hasilpur. The suspected agents allegedly sent the forged documents to the passengers via WhatsApp.

Officials said the passengers had paid a significant amount of money to arrange the fake documents and secure immigration clearance.

The FIA also arrested an immigration official allegedly involved in facilitating the clearance process. According to investigators, the official entered incorrect passenger details into the system to assist the travellers.

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During the operation, authorities recovered fake travel documents, concealed Umrah visa documents, and mobile phones from the passengers.

Investigators said the passengers allegedly planned to present the Umrah visa documents after reaching the UAE and later travel illegally to other countries through Saudi Arabia.

The detained passengers and the immigration official have been transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Multan for further legal action.

The FIA said it is collecting details of the agents involved and further investigation is underway.