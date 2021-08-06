FIA busts racket issuing fake COVID vaccination certificates in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has busted a racket involved in making fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates in the federal capital, ARY News reported on Friday.

The cybercrime wing of the FIA arrested a man named Amjad Khan who was selling fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates for the people willing to travel abroad.

The accused was receiving fees for the vaccination certificates online. Upon identification of Amjad, travel agent Shahab Khan, who is a crime in partner with the accused.

The FIA took action on the complaints received by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) regarding the issuance of fake vaccination certificates.

Read more: Passenger with fake Covid-19 report caught at Peshawar airport

Earlier in the month of April, two passengers from Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar were taken into custody for trying to travel abroad while presenting fake COVID-19 test reports.

As per details, a vigilance team of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and KP health department took action against passengers after they were trying to travel abroad using fake reports of the COVID-19 test

The passengers were traveling to Sharjah via a private airline.