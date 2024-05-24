FIA busts two passengers travelling abroad on fake documents

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration on Friday arrested two men for attempting to travel overseas using fake passports at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, ARY News reported.

According to FIA officials, the arrested individual, named Zeeshan Ahmed, was attempting to board on an Iran-bound flight – EK601 – but was stopped for luggage inspection, during which two tampered passports were discovered, both bearing the names of Zeeshan Ahmed and Ahmed Pervez.

Upon further investigation, Ahmed Pervez was also arrested from the airport premises, while, during his luggage inspection, a fake UK resident card and a fake Italian resident card was found by the immigration authorities.

The preliminary investigations revealed that Pervez played a role in facilitating the transfer of the fake documents. He was allegedly charging 2,000 euros for each set of fake documents.

Both the arrested individuals, Ahmed and Pervez, are based from Gujrat and reportedly obtained the fake documents through an agent.

The arrested individuals have been handed over to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Karachi for further legal proceedings.

Last week, the FIA Immigration wing has arrested two passengers at Karachi Airport for traveling on fake documents.

As per details, the arrested individuals, identified as Mohsin Shahzad and Omar Farooq, landed at Karachi Airport had fake visas and stamps on their passports, including a fake Mozambique visa and fake entry stamps from Greece and other countries.

Initial investigation revealed that the accused had obtained the fake visas through two different agents, who promised to smuggle them to Europe for Rs 15 lakh each. The agents are from Sialkot and Hafizabad.