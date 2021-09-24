FIA cyber crime cell makes progress on US girl harassment case

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Cell has made progress in the investigation of the US girl harassment case, ARY News reported on Friday.

The circle in-charge Tahir Khan told the media that the accused named Anas was a business administration student and he confessed to illegally access the girl’s social media account. Tahir Khan revealed that the passwords and pictures were sent to Anas by the US girls by herself.

During the interrogation, the accused admitted that he sent the pictures only to the girl. The accused told the investigators that he used to chat with girls aged above 18 years through the Snapchat messaging app and he asked for their accounts’ passwords to chat with them through Instagram.

The senior officer of the FIA cyber crime cell said that they forward the data from Anas’ mobile phone for forensic examination. He said that the accused blackmailed the girl through her pictures.

Earlier on Thursday, a man accused of harassing a girl in the United States (US) through social media had been arrested in Peshawar by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Cell.

It emerged that the suspect was involved in harassing a girl in Virginia state via social media. The accused had been arrested from Peshawar’s Hayatabad area following the request of the American Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).