Man accused of harassing girl in US arrested in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A man accused of harassing a girl in the United States (US) through social media was arrested in Peshawar by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Cell on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The FIA Cyber Crime Cell carried out an action against the suspected man following the complaint of the American Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). It emerged that the suspect was involved in harassing a girl in Virginia state via social media.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the accused confessed his crime during the interrogation.

The suspected man was arrested from the Hayatabad area of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) capital Peshawar by the officials of the child pornography cell working under FIA’s Cyber Crime Cell.

Earlier on September 4, the FIA Cyber Crime Cell had arrested three accused in Islamabad for allegedly blackmailing a girl, threatening to share her photo on social media.

The girl had approached the police saying that she was being threatened by some people to share her photo on social media.

“They demanded money from the girl and threatened that in case of a denial, they will immediately share her photo on social media,” the agency said adding that the FIA acted upon the request immediately and arrested the three suspects.