FIA director apologises with LHC in Moonis Elahi’s wife no-fly case

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director on Friday apologised to the Lahore High Court (LHC) in a case related to the inclusion of the name of the wife of former federal minister Moonis Elahi in the ‘no-fly list’.

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry of Lahore High Court heard the case of inclusion of Moonis Elahi’s wife name in the ‘no-fly-list’. Tehreem Elahi was barred from boarding her reserved flight on Jan 10 by the immigration official at the Lahore airport for being her name on the no-fly list.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) reprimanded an officer of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for submitting an unsatisfactory report in the case.

During today’s hearing, FIA Assistant Director Sarfraz Virk appeared in the court and submitted reply to Tehreem’s petition. “It appears to be a political matter,” Justice Chaudhry commented while expressing dissatisfaction over the FIA’s report.

“You people are here to do your jobs or contest elections,” the LHC judge questioned.

The judge said the LHC had already disposed of a money laundering case against the Chaudhry family. To which, counsel for the federal government said the case against Tehreem was different.

At one point, Justice Chaudhry said the FIA assistant director spoke lie in court, commenting: “It seems the FIA officer did not care about his career”.

Later, Virk tendered an apology, however, the LHC judge remarked he would look into his apology in next hearing on Jan 27.

