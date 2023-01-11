Moonis Elahi’s ‘abducted’ friend returns home

LAHORE: A close friend of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi returned home days after he was ‘abducted’ from Lahore’s Garden Town.

As per details, Ahmed Faran was left outside his house in Lahore, last night by unknown men driving two vehicles. ARY News has acquired CCTV footage of Faran’s return.

Zaheer has also confirmed the return of his brother Ahmed Faran. Later, he was presented before the Lahore High Court, which was moved against his ‘disappearance’.

In reply to a question asked by a journalist, during a court appearance, Ahmed Farhan said he was staying with his family.

About his head injury, Moonis Elahi’s close friend said he was accidentally hit with a vehicle door while coming to the court.

Son of Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi, last week, claimed that his friend, Faran Ahmed, was ‘picked’ up by some unknown people riding two black vehicles in Lahore.

The PML-Q leader said the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had denied arresting him.

Taking notice of the incident, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had ordered the CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar to ensure the immediate recovery of Moonis Elahi’s friend.

