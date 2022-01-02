FIA nabs accused involved in generating fake Covid PCR reports

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle has arrested an accused man for generating fake Covid PCR reports, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The FIA cybercrime circle arrested an accused man from an apartment in Islamabad’s Sector G-13. The arrested man was identified as Shah Zaman.

According to the FIA spokesperson, Shah Zaman was involved in generating and selling fake Covid PCR reports through a fake website using the name of a private laboratory. A case was also registered against the accused.

Earlier in September last year, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested six laboratory staffers at the Bacha Khan International Airport after it was revealed that they are allegedly involved in making forged Covid reports for travellers.

The FIA team had detained the laboratory in charge and six other people suspected to be part in the forging of reports. It had also seized fake reports from the Peshawar airport lab.

One traveller had a Covid positive report but he had gone to the laboratory and got his negative report instead and boarded the plan, FIA said. Both the reports were in his possession when FIA took him out of the flight.

