Peshawar airport staff found making fake Covid reports

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has Thursday arrested six laboratory staffers at the Bacha Khan International Airport after it was revealed that they are allegedly involved in making forged Covid reports for travellers, ARY News reported.

The FIA team detained the laboratory in-charge and six other people suspected to be part in the forging of reports. It also seized fake reports from the Peshawar airport lab.

One traveller had a Covid positive report but he had gone to the laboratory and got his negative report instead and boarded the plan, FIA said. Both the reports were in his possession when FIA took him out of the flight.

An investigation has been launched into the matter after FIA off loaded the passenger from the flight.

Vaccinator nabbed over ‘fake entries’ at Multan Covid vaccination center

Separately today from Multan in more or less the similar case, FIA arrested a vaccinator for allegedly making fake Covid vaccine entries at a vaccination centre in Multan.

The FIA said Imran was involved in making bogus Covid vaccine entries in the National Database and Registration Authority’s (Nadra) software at the Emerson College vaccination centre.

It said evidence of the illegal act was recovered from his mobile phone and WhatsApp.

An investigation has been launched against him after the registration of the case, the FIA said.