FIA gets control of modern facial recognition cameras at Karachi airport

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been given control of modern facial recognition cameras installed at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The aviation authorities built a control room at Karachi airport for 24/7 monitoring of passengers and visitors via the high-tech camera system. The control room was handed over to the FIA immigration officers.

The modern cameras with an alarm system will be activated after detecting the accused in cases at the airport to stop them from escaping the country.

Earlier, it was reported that the modern cameras installed at international airports including Karachi to identify suspects and wanted persons were not made functional so far despite spending a year.

Due to conflicts of concerned institutions, the modern security cameras at airports have not been made functional after spending a year.

On the other hand, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) did not assign a camera monitoring room to any institution yet.

With the support of Japan, high-resolution cameras were installed at Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Multan airports to record images of every person entering the terminal building. Modern cameras will also enable the authorities to make 60% of blurred images recognizable.

The image of the suspect or wanted person will be flashed in the alarm monitoring room along with the relevant camera number, which will help the authorities to stop or arrest those persons in a short time.

The replacement of faulty cameras would cost $3,000 within the period of three years after its activation. It was learnt that the concerned institution will be declared responsible for any kind of fault developed in the

