FIA gives clean chit to Suleman Shehbaz in money laundering case

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Department (FIA) on Saturday gave a clean chit to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son, Suleman Shahbaz, in a money laundering case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Special Judge Central Court heard the Rs 16 billion money laundering case against Suleman Shehbaz.

The FIA told the court that they did not find any evidence of money laundering and kickbacks.

The court asked Suleman Shehbaz if he want to withdraw the bail pleas. According to the challan submitted by FIA the accused have no connection with this case, the court said.

Salman Shahbaz’s counsel told the court that money laundering was not proved against any of the accused.

Furthermore, the court was adjourned till February 4 and all the accused were summoned for the arguments on the acquittal plea.

Earlier, An accountability court in Lahore granted interim bail to Suleman Shehbaz, son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in money laundering case.

Suleman, who returned to Pakistan, was granted bail after he filed a petition for pre-arrest bail in the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in 2020.

Suleman Shehbaz surrendered before the high court after he returned to Pakistan on Dec 11 after four-year of exile in London.

It is worth mentioning here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had written a letter to the UK government to hand over Suleman, who was wanted by the accountability watchdog under money laundering charges and the Telegraphic Transfer scandal.

An accountability court in 2019 also issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of Suleman Shehbaz in a money laundering case.

