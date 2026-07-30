FIA inducts 50 SSU commandos on deputation

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has inducted 50 commandos from the Sindh Police’s Special Security Unit (SSU) on a one-year deputation under an agreement signed between the two institutions to enhance operational security and inter-agency coordination.

According to officials, the contingent includes 25 female commandos, who will serve alongside their male counterparts during the deputation period. Under the agreement, the commandos will remain posted with the FIA for one year, with an additional batch of 50 SSU commandos scheduled to join the agency in the following year.

DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed met the deputed commandos before their deployment and urged them to perform their duties with professionalism, dedication, and integrity.

Read more: FIA establishes virtual currency investigation cell

FIA Karachi Zone Director Muntazir Mehdi also visited the SSU headquarters, where he commended the commandos for their professional capabilities and expressed confidence in their ability to contribute effectively to the agency’s operations.

Officials said the agreement was signed at the FIA’s request and described the deployment as a reflection of strong professional cooperation and coordination between the two law enforcement institutions.