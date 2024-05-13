FIA initiates probe into wheat bags embezzlement case

MUZAFFARGARH: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) initiated a probe into the matter of allegedly opaque distribution of wheat bags by officials of Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) in district Muzaffargarh.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Alipur Mukarram Sultan wrote a letter to FIA for inquiry into alleged embezzlement in distribution of wheat bags.

The investigation authority started an investigation into the incident and sought proof of unfair distribution of wheat bags by May 15.

FIA summoned Assistant Commissioner Mukarram Sultan in this regard. He has been instructed to present evidence.

Earlier, thousands of wheat bags were distributed among middlemen instead of the farmers in Alipur and the farming community had expressed concerns.

Prior to this, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif suspended the Managing Director and the General Manager Procurement of PASSCO for not following the instructions regarding the use of technology in the wheat procurement process.

Shehbaz Sharif directed to conduct a third-party audit of PASSCO’s stock. He said insurance of crops should be ensured for the economic security of farmers.

PM Shehbaz Sharif directed PASSCO to procure four lakh metric tons of additional wheat transparently and efficiently. Farmer’s loss will not be tolerated under any circumstances.