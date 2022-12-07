FIA intensifies crackdown on hawala business , nabs seven suspects

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has intensified its crackdown on hawala-hundi business and arrested seven suspected dealers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The FIA raiding teams recovered receipts worth millions from the suspected hawala-hundi dealers.

According to the reports, the FIA officials raided seven localities in KP Zone and arrested seven suspected hawala-hundi dealers besides lodging cases.

READ: HAWALA, HUNDI NETWORK BUSTED IN KARACHI

Sources told ARY News that three raids were conducted in Peshawar in which over Rs8.5 million worth of Pakistani currency and $200 were recovered. The FIA officials recovered hundi receipts and over Rs3 million Pakistani currency in the Mardan raid.

In Abbottabad, the raiding team recovered Rs615,000 cash and receipts, whereas, Rs835,000 cash and hundi slips were recovered in the Bannu raid.

In Dera Ismail Khan, Rs732,000 cash and hundi receipts were recovered by the FIA officials.

Comments