Hawala, hundi network busted in Karachi

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has busted a hawala, hundi business established in a car showroom in the Gulshan-e-Jamal area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

The FIA spokesperson said in a statement that an agent namely Babar was arrested for being involved in the hawala, hundi business.

The raiding officials recovered foreign currency worth million from his possession from a car showroom. The officials recovered 72,000 US dollars, 26,000 British pounds, 20,000 Saudi riyals and 111,000 Emirati dirhams.

The accused man used to run the illegal hawala-hundi business by using a messaging app WhatsApp.

Also Read: FIA recovers Rs150mn in crackdown on Hawala, Hundi

A case was registered against the accused man and further investigation is underway, added the FIA spokesperson.

Earlier in January, the FIA had arrested as many as 13 men for their alleged involvement in hawala and hundi business and other illegal activities.

A spokesperson for the agency had said the FIA commercial bank circle conducted raids in different areas of the port city and arrested thirteen people.

The detained suspects include employees of a currency exchange company, the spokesperson said, adding US$18,000, and Rs22.3 million worth of other foreign currency notes were seized from their possession.

He had said material showing support for anti-state elements was also seized from the suspects. A first information report (FIR) had been registered against them with investigation launched.

Comments