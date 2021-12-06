Lahore: FIA recovers Rs150mn in crackdown on Hawala, Hundi

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday claimed to have arrested a suspect involved in the illegal business of ‘hundi and hawala’ in Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the FIA team conducted a raid at an office of a money exchange company in the Lahore Gulberg area and arrested branch owner Altaf Nomi.

The FIA team also recovered national and foreign currency from office.

Earlier in the month, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested a suspect involved in the illegal business of ‘hawala, hundi’.

The arrest was made by the FIA anti-corruption circle team from Karachi’s DHA Phase-2 Extension, whereas local and foreign currency was also recovered from the custody.

“$250,000 and other foreign currency was confiscated from the custody of the accused, who had been working as a manager at the ‘hawala, hundi’ office,” said FIA Director Aamir Farooqi.

Separately, the Federal Investigation Agency, earlier in the month of September, had claimed to have nabbed at least five men in multiple raids across Karachi who the agency said were involved in money hundi/hawala business (laundering cases).

