FIA Interpol arrests wanted criminal from Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) Interpol has arrested a proclaimed offender from Saudi Arabia, ARY News reported.

As per details, the FIA spokesperson stated that the accused identified as Jaro was wanted to Punjab police in a murder case occurred in 2022.

The spokesperson said that NCB Interpol had issued a red notice for his arrest and was handed over to Punjab police by FIA Islamabad Immigration.

Earlier, FIA Interpol arrested a wanted criminal, Usman Sikander, from Oman.

The suspect identified as Usman Sikander, was wanted in several cases, including murder, and had been on the run since 2022.

The FIA Interpol had issued a Red Notice for his arrest, and he was finally apprehended in Oman and brought back to Karachi.

Furthermore, the arrested suspect will be handed over to the Punjab Police for further investigation.

Prior to this, it emerged that over the last six months, the Federal Investigation Agency National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol of Pakistan successfully apprehended 66 accused individuals wanted for serious crimes across various countries.

These arrested individuals were wanted in cases involving murder, attempted murder, robbery, kidnapping, and corruption, while, Red notices were issued by FIA-NCB Interpol Pakistan to facilitate their apprehension.