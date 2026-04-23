FIA introduces new SOPs to tackle money laundering

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to launch a nationwide crackdown against money laundering, introducing stricter enforcement measures and new standard operating procedures (SOPs), ARY News reported.

According to reports, the move has been approved by the Director General FIA, with directives issued to intensify action against financial crimes. As part of the initiative, a dedicated Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has been established at FIA headquarters.

Officials stated that a modern system has been introduced to ensure immediate investigation of suspicious financial transactions. Reports from the Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) will now be acted upon directly to enhance efficiency and response time.

The FIA has also set clear deadlines for the disposal of money laundering cases. Additionally, it has been decided to establish Financial Intelligence Desks across all FIA zones, which will operate under the supervision of assistant directors.

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Separately, the FIA has warned the public about an increase in fraud and cybercrime activities, particularly on social media platforms such as WhatsApp. Citizens have been advised to remain cautious of fake messages and avoid sharing personal information.

An FIA spokesperson said that reports have emerged of criminal elements sending fake FIRs via WhatsApp to harass individuals. These fraudulent messages falsely implicate innocent citizens in an attempt to create panic.

The spokesperson clarified that the FIA does not send such messages through WhatsApp and urged the public to report any suspicious communication to the National Cyber Crime Wing for prompt action.