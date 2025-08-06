FIA arrests human traffickers in Lahore

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Zone has detained five suspects involved in human trafficking, along with a main suspect linked to the 2023 Greece boat tragedy, ARY News reported.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the suspects were arrested during combined raids in Lahore and Sheikhupura.

In the FIA Lahore raids, the arrested suspects were identified as Sibtain Abbas, Bilal Ahmad, Waseem Azam, Muhammad Riaz, and Muhammad Aamir Farooq. Suspect Sibtain Abbas reportedly extorted Rs 1.7 million from a citizen, luring him to send to Italy on a work visa.

The attempt was to smuggle the victim via boat from Libya to Italy, but the boat upturned in a deadly mishap in Greek waters, leaving the victim missing.

The other suspect, Bilal Ahmad, reportedly duped a citizen of Rs 630,000, promising him to provide a Qatar work visa.

Officials recovered 13 Pakistani passports from his custody, reflecting a wider network of prohibited immigration facilitation.

The remaining suspects, Waseem Azam, Muhammad Riaz, and Aamir Farooq, were involved in operating under a fake consultancy firm named Gulf Medical Consultants.

They were involved in human trafficking and visa fraud, using fake documents and false promises to convince victims.

The FIA Lahore’s raids are part of the agency’s ongoing crackdown on human trafficking across Pakistan.

The agency has reaffirmed its promise of a zero-tolerance policy against such criminals and crimes, especially those misusing exposed citizens seeking overseas employment.

The arrests are an important move in breaking up illegal immigration groups and holding those responsible for the boat tragedy in Greece accountable. Investigations are still happening, and more arrests could happen later.

Earlier in Karachi, the FIA arrested the chairperson of a non-governmental organisation involved in Karachi child trafficking.

According to FIA authorities, the suspect would allegedly smuggle children to the US on the account of adoption.