NGO chairperson arrested over child trafficking allegations

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested the chairperson of a non-governmental organisation involved in Karachi child trafficking, ARY News reported.

According to FIA authorities, the suspect would allegedly smuggle children to the U.S on the account of adoption.

The FIA arrested the suspect after receiving a complaint filed by the U.S Consulate in Karachi, which indicated suspicion over the NGO’s adoption processes.

Upon receiving the complaint, the FIA launched the investigation and found that the suspect was not only involved in Karachi child trafficking but also in making fake documents to simplify the illegal transfer of children abroad.

Bail before the suspect’s arrest was rejected by the Special Judge Central in Karachi, considering the risk of her taking off. The accused was taken into custody as the court received enough evidence, citing the seriousness of the allegations.

This Karachi child trafficking case has initiated a new wave of investigation of child protection laws and adoption protocols in Pakistan.

Officials are now investigating the other individuals or NGOs, if they are also involved in similar activities.

The FIA has confirmed that further investigations are underway. Moreover, the agency is critically examining similar NGOs or individuals involved in such cases to eradicate this crime.

As the case moves further, Karachi child trafficking has been a major concern for both local and international stakeholders.

Earlier in the human trafficking case, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Balochistan Zone arrested two individuals, including a foreign national, for their alleged involvement in visa fraud and human trafficking.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the arrests were made by the FIA Composite Circle Gwadar during a targeted operation. The suspects were identified as Joseph, a Nigerian citizen, and Mehmood Khan, a local agent.