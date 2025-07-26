Foreign national among two arrested in Gwadar for visa fraud, human trafficking

GWADAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Balochistan Zone on Saturday arrested two individuals, including a foreign national, for their alleged involvement in visa fraud and human trafficking.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the arrests were made by the FIA Composite Circle Gwadar during a targeted operation. The suspects were identified as Joseph, a Nigerian citizen, and Mehmood Khan, a local agent.

The spokesperson revealed that Joseph had entered Pakistan in 2023 and then crossed illegally into Iran. After spending a year there, he attempted to re-enter Pakistan unlawfully.

In his effort to return, he reportedly contacted the local agent Mehmood, who agreed to facilitate his illegal entry into Pakistan for Rs30,000. Mehmood allegedly received Rs11,000 in advance for the arrangement.

Both suspects were apprehended as they tried to enter Gwadar. The FIA has launched a formal investigation into the case.