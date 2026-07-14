FIA launches probe into disappearance of 12 Pakistanis in Iran

LAHORE, July 14: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has started an investigation into the disappearance of 12 Pakistani youths in Iran, as authorities move against the suspected human smuggling network behind the case, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Lahore has registered a case and formed a special investigation team.

The agency said raids are being carried out to arrest the suspected agent, while contacts will also be made with relevant authorities abroad to help trace and recover the missing youths.

Officials said all available resources would be used to ensure the safe recovery of the missing Pakistanis.

Seven of the 12 missing youths belong to Paseen village near Jallo Mor in Lahore. They include three cousins, Dilshad, Usama and Waqas.

According to their families, an agent identified as Amir took millions of rupees from the victims after promising to send them abroad. The youths last contacted their families after reaching Iran, but have remained missing since then.

The families also claimed they are now receiving ransom demands from Waqas’ phone number.

They further alleged that the suspected agent sent disturbing videos showing three of the missing youths with iron chains around their necks, pleading with their families to arrange money for their release.

The FIA said the investigation is underway and efforts are being made to locate the missing youths and bring those responsible to justice.

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