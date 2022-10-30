FIA nabs three passengers with fake travel documents in Karachi

KARACHI: Three passengers have been arrested by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials at Karachi airport over possessing fake travel documents, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources said the passengers arrived in Karachi from Iran with fake travel documents. The arrested have been identified as Tayyab Raza, Afzal Ahmed and Hamza Maqsood, who landed at Karachi airport with fake Austrian Visas on their passports.

The accused have been handed over to the FIA’s anti-human trafficking cell for interrogation.

Yesterday, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration officials arrested three passengers from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport who were named on the exit control list (ECL).

The FIA immigration officials arrested three passengers who were trying to depart for foreign countries from Karachi airport during different actions.

Sources said that all three accused were named on the ECL and they were arrested while fleeing abroad.

A passenger namely Waheed Ali Laghari was allegedly involved in a murder case who was trying to depart for Dubai, said FIA sources.

