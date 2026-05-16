FIA officer suspended for assaulting jewellers in Karachi

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has suspended an officer following allegations of misconduct and assault on traders during a raid in Karachi’s Saddar Sarafa Bazaar.

According to the statement on social media, Director General FIA Dr. Usman Anwar took notice of the incident reported by ARY News and sought a detailed report from the relevant authorities.

He directed officials to submit a comprehensive inquiry report within 48 hours after reviewing all aspects of the case.

The DG FIA stated that the agency believes in transparent and impartial action in accordance with the law, adding that strict action will be taken against any illegal activities.

The FIA Karachi Zone Director, Syed Muntazir Mehdi, took immediate action and suspended the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Anti-Corruption Circle.

Authorities said the step has been taken to ensure an impartial and institutional review of the incident, the statement noted. The FIA reiterated that no one is above the law and that action against illegal activities will continue.

Earlier, FIA officers conducted a raid on a jewellery shop, claiming the operation was part of an investigation into alleged silver smuggling.

Videos of the raid went viral on social media, showing FIA officials behaving aggressively and assaulting shop employees and owners during questioning.

During the interrogation, an FIA officer slapped a senior trader in front of his sons, triggering strong outrage at the scene.

Following the incident, traders staged a protest in Saddar, shutting down jewellery shops and blocking nearby roads. Protesters accused FIA personnel of harassment and assault, and claimed they were also threatened with the sealing of the shop when they objected to the officials’ conduct.

Read More: FIA officials thrash traders during raid on jewellery shop in Karachi

According to FIA spokesperson, the action has been taken in light of initial observations and available evidence to ensure an impartial and transparent institutional review of the entire incident.

The spokesperson added that any violation of law, misconduct, or irresponsible behaviour will not be tolerated.

They further stated that no one is above the law and that action against illegal activities will continue without discrimination.

The FIA reiterated its commitment to the rule of law, transparency, and protecting public trust through professional and responsible conduct.