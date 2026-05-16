FIA officials thrash traders during raid on jewellery shop in Karachi

KARACHI: In an alleged case of abuse of authority, officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) assaulted traders during a raid at Saddar Sarafa Bazaar in Karachi.

FIA personnel, some in uniform and others in plain clothes, raided a jewellery shop without presenting any warrant or official authorization. The officials claimed the operation was part of an investigation into alleged silver smuggling.

Videos of the incident quickly went viral on social media, showing FIA officials displaying aggressive behaviour during the raid. The video shows that officials assaulted shop employees and owners without provocation while conducting questioning inside the premises.

During the interrogation, an FIA officer allegedly slapped a senior trader in front of his sons, triggering outrage among those present and leading to a heated confrontation.

Following the incident, traders staged a strong protest in Saddar, shutting down jewellery market shops and blocking nearby roads. Protesters accused FIA personnel of physical assault and harassment, claiming officials also threatened to seal the shop when traders objected to their conduct.

The incident sparked widespread anger on social media, where users demanded strict accountability and action against the officials involved.

Traders and business owners criticized the manner in which the raid was carried out, arguing that such actions create panic in one of Karachi’s busiest commercial areas and negatively impact business activities.

The incident has once again raised concerns regarding transparency and proper procedure during law enforcement operations. Traders insisted that investigations and raids should be conducted lawfully, professionally, and without unnecessary intimidation or violence.

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Meanwhile, responding to the allegations, an FIA spokesperson termed the CCTV footage circulating on social media as “misleading” and “manipulated.”

The spokesperson said the FIA had conducted the raid based on intelligence reports regarding jewellers allegedly involved in silver smuggling.