FIA officer on wedding leave arrests proclaimed offender

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officer on Saturday arrested an accused during his wedding leave, setting an example of dutifulness.

According to details, Sub-Inspector Asfandyar was in Islamabad market in connection with his wedding shopping when he identified the proclaimed offender roaming in the Bazar with a mask on his face.

Demonstrating his present mind, the sub-inspector strategically left his family at the scene and arrested the proclaimed offender. The accused was wanted by the FIA Corporate Crime Circle in several cases.

The FIA ​​did not disclose the name of the proclaimed offender and kept it secret.

Sub-Inspector Asfandyar was given a cash prize by the Director FIA Islamabad for showing dedication to his duties.

