FIA officer on wedding leave arrests proclaimed offender

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officer on Saturday arrested an accused during his wedding leave, setting an example of dutifulness.
According to details, Sub-Inspector Asfandyar was in Islamabad market in connection with his wedding shopping when he identified the proclaimed offender roaming in the Bazar with a mask on his face.
Demonstrating his present mind, the sub-inspector strategically left his family at the scene and arrested the proclaimed offender. The accused was wanted by the FIA Corporate Crime Circle in several cases.
The FIA did not disclose the name of the proclaimed offender and kept it secret.
Sub-Inspector Asfandyar was given a cash prize by the Director FIA Islamabad for showing dedication to his duties.
