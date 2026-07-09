FIA Peshawar Zone director removed over serious allegations

PESHAWAR: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director Peshawar Zone Inaamullah Gandapur has been removed from his post following serious allegations against him, ARY News reported.

According to reports, a notification has been issued appointing Grade 20 officer Ejaz Khan as the new Director Peshawar Zone. Gandapur has been posted to FIA Anti-Corruption Wing Headquarters.

According to an inquiry report, allegations against Inaamullah were probed a year ago. The report says he was hired on an ad-hoc basis as Assistant Director in 1989. Several people were dismissed for being recruited in violation of the law, but many were later reinstated after obtaining stay orders from various high courts.

The report further claims that during his posting at Peshawar Airport Immigration, Gandapur allegedly received millions of rupees and US dollars through illegal immigration channels.

He has also been accused of clearing Hamish Khan, the main suspect in the Bank of Punjab scandal. The inquiry report states that Gandapur and other staff were suspended in connection with the Hamish Khan case.

The report adds that during this period, 400,000 US dollars were purchased through a constable.

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In other news, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) revealed new “Dunki” routes allegedly being used by human smugglers to facilitate illegal migration from Pakistan to Europe.

According to an FIA report, traffickers are increasingly sending people to Azerbaijan on valid visas, from where they attempt to enter European countries through illegal “Dunki” routes.

The report said 166,034 Pakistanis travelled to Azerbaijan over the past three years, with a significant number failing to return.

In 2024, a total of 44,943 Pakistanis travelled to Azerbaijan, of whom 2,676 did not return.

In 2025, 47,491 people travelled to the country, while 2,495 remained abroad.

During the first five months of 2026, 14,200 Pakistanis travelled to Azerbaijan, and 2,550 of them had not returned by the time the report was compiled.

The FIA said the figures indicate that Azerbaijan has emerged as a transit point for migrants attempting to reach Europe through irregular channels.