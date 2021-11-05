FIA, police at standstill in probing Karachi school’s hidden camera case

KARACHI: The federal investigation agency (FIA) found itself at loggerheads with the provincial education department that sealed the school where concealed cameras were found from women’s washroom, without first keeping the FIA and local police in coordination as FIA claims the crime scene has been contaminated, ARY News reported.

The FIA teams have been loitering for hours (at the presstime) outside the private school in the Scheme-33 of Safoora Goth area where after woman staff’s complaints the Sindh Education and Literacy Department found the concealed camera behind the washroom basins and consequently sealed the premises.

However, due to the washrooms being sealed by the education department since the evening, the FIA cannot step inside the private school and the teams blame the ministry for not keeping it and the police in the loop over its raid today.

The FIA teams would have prepared their provisional reports on the event and also analyze the installed cameras and the DVR, if the education department had intimated it of the development, the reservations emerged.

The teams went on to claim that the crime scene have been unintentionally been contaminated by the ministry teams.

Hidden cameras found in private school washrooms

The five-member team of FIA, including one woman officer, reached the crime scene but upon it being sealed have remained outside. They said that while the education department phoned them for conducting the probe, they still awaited a written or an online request for it.

Earlier today it appeared in a ghastly turn of events that hidden cameras were installed inside women’s washrooms of a private school in the Scheme-33 of Safoora Goth area.

After the woman staff of the school shared their suspicion with the Sindh Education and Literacy Department of hidden installed cameras inside the toilets meant for women and girls, the authority’s team raided the site and discovered the concealed camera behind the washroom basins.

