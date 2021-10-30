FIA probe reveals Indian numbers in WhatsApp groups of TLP

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) investigation has found some Indian cell phone numbers in different WhastApp groups being operated by outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), ARY News reported.

According to details, the probe carried out by Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) National Response Centre for Cyber Crime has found some 28 cell phone numbers belonging to different countries including India in different WhatsApp groups being operated by banned TLP.

The FIA Islamabad has also dispatched communiqué to FIA Lahore Cyber Crime Wing in this regard.

According to a letter sent to FIA Lahore, the majority of cell numbers belonged to India and were not registered in Pakistan.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had said the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) would be treated as a “militant” organisation.

“The proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik will be treated as a militant group,” said the minister addressing a post-cabinet meeting news conference on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a 12-member committee comprising of clerics has been formed by the federal government which will coordinate between the government and outlawed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Minister on Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri announced after a meeting of ulemas with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The prime minister met a group of top clerics at the PM House today and Noor ul Haq Qadri while speaking to media after the meeting said that Imran Khan had conveyed that he does not want bloodshed in the country

