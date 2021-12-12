FIA pulls sock up to retrieve 300-acre occupied land of ETPB

KARACHI: The Anti-Corruption Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has initiated preparations for retrieving 300-acre occupied land of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) after completing its investigation, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Following the directives of the Supreme Court (SC), FIA’s anti-corruption circle has completed its investigation into the occupation of over 300-acre land belonging to Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

According to the director of the agency’s Sindh chapter Amir Farooqi, 74 acres of land was occupied in Surjani’s New Karachi, 40 acres in Gujjo at Super Highway, 20 acres in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, 28 acres in Malir, 24 acres in Landhi, 16 acres in Songal, 7 acres in Manghopir, whereas, other pieces of land were occupied in Babrano and Drigh Road.

After the completion of the investigation, the FIA director wrote a letter to the additional chief secretary of the home department to provide assistance of police and Rangers for the retrieval of the occupied land.

In his letter, the FIA director stated that the local administration, anti-encroachment force, police and Rangers will take part in the upcoming operation.

