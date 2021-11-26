Supreme Court orders FIA to raze encroachment on CAA land

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to remove encroachment from the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) land.

An apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed directed the federal agency to submit a report in this regard on next hearing.

Also Read: No wedding ceremonies anymore on CAA lands, aviation authority notifies

An FIA additional director furnished a report in the top court stating that the agency retrieved 9 acres of land from alleged encroaches and handed the possession of the land to the country’s aviation regulator the other day.

Director General Khaqan Murtaza confirmed the removal of encroachment from its land.

At the previous hearing, the Supreme Court had come down hard on the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for running wedding halls on its land. “It is not CAA’s job to run wedding halls,” the court remarked, instructing it to utilise the land for the purposes it was obtained for.

Also Read: How over 2-acre CAA lands were transferred to Sindh govt? FIA inquires

The bench directed the country’s aviation regulator to end all the commercial activities other than airport-related services on its premises.

Earlier, on Nov 25, an FIA team knocked down the boundary walls and other structures built on the land of Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!